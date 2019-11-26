SEC Docks NY Investment Co. For Selling $60M In Fake Loans

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 9:31 PM EST) -- International Investment Group LLC had its registration pulled by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday after the agency alleged the New York-based investment adviser sold fake loans totaling at least $60 million to hide losses. Following the agency's complaint filed Thursday, IIG proposed a settlement in anticipation of the proceedings in the case, to which the SEC agreed, according to a judgment filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday. Under the terms of the settlement, IIG is "enjoined from future violations of the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws." While Tuesday's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS