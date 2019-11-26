Mizzou Must Face Penalties, NCAA Appeal Body Says

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:19 PM EST) -- The University of Missouri can't escape harsh penalties that include postseason bans, scholarship reductions, recruiting restrictions and financial penalties after one of its tutors was caught completing coursework for several student-athletes, an NCAA appeals committee said Tuesday. The NCAA's Committee on Infractions handed down the penalties in January 2019, after finding that a math tutor employed by Mizzou's athletics department completed coursework, and in one case an entire course, for the university's athletes. The NCAA's Division I Infractions Appeals Committee upheld that decision on Tuesday in a 13-page decision, rejecting the university's arguments that the penalties were too harsh. The penalties...

