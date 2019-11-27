Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dentists Sue Delta Dental Over Antitrust Conspiracy

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 2:05 PM EST) -- The American Dental Association is accusing insurance provider Delta Dental of anti-competitively divvying up the national market between its regional plans, leaving dentists with no choice but to accept unfavorable terms on reimbursements and coverage, according to a new class action suit.

"Defendants wield their considerable market power by compelling dentists to accept onerous reimbursement terms for the provision of dental services that do not compensate them for those services," the association said in a class action suit lodged in Illinois federal court on Tuesday.

The insurance provider's strategy means reimbursements paid out to dentists within the provider's network are fixed...

