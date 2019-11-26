IRobot Can't Halt SharkNinja Vacuum Sales During IP Suit

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 10:49 PM EST) -- Massachusetts-based iRobot Corp., the maker of the Roomba line of robotic vacuum cleaners, has lost a bid to block its rival SharkNinja from selling a competing product while a patent infringement case plays out in Bay State federal court, SharkNinja said Tuesday. SharkNinja Operating LLC, SharkNinja Management LLC and SharkNinja Sales Co. announced that they had successfully fended off iRobot's request for a preliminary injunction related to three patents that would have halted sales of the allegedly infringing vacuum, the Shark IQ Robot. "As SharkNinja expected, the court denied iRobot's motion," the company said in a statement. "SharkNinja demonstrated that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS