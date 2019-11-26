Judge Worried About 'Enmity' In Liddle & Robinson Ch. 11

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 7:30 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday granted Liddle & Robinson the funds and deadline extension to continue its Chapter 11 case through mid-December, while saying he was worried the firm and its main creditor were too concerned with “sticking it to each other.” During a hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean H. Lane extended Liddle & Robinson’s use of cash collateral and the deadline for filing a Chapter 11 plan through Dec. 18, when a motion by creditor Counsel Financial Services to convert the case to a Chapter 7 is scheduled to be heard. But he said he was concerned that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS