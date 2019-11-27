Gov't Wants 'Public Charge' Case Delayed Till 4th Circ. Ruling

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:15 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has asked a Maryland federal judge to delay hearing a challenge to the "public charge" rule that could penalize immigrants relying on public benefits until the Fourth Circuit considers the judge's nationwide injunction against the policy change, which an advocacy group says would severely impact some noncitizens. Government lawyers on Nov. 26 asked U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm for a stay pending appeal, saying that time-consuming litigation in the trial court, especially a discovery process, could become irrelevant as soon as the appeals court issues its opinion on the judge's nationwide injunction in favor of the immigrant...

