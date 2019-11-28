Cryptocurrency Rivals Spar Over 'Cryptoback" Trademark

Law360, London (November 28, 2019, 4:08 PM GMT) -- A cryptocurrency company being sued for infringement by a rival that trademarked “cryptoback” has shot back in its defense that it began using the term in connection with digital asset cashback services several months before it was registered and that the mark should be invalidated. The High Court claim by Wirex Ltd. against Cryptocarbon Global Ltd., its chief executive and a related unit seeks an injunction banning Wirex's competitor from using the mark or “any sign confusingly similar” as well as damages, which have not been specified. Potential customers are likely to be confused about the original source behind the cryptoback...

