Barclays Exec Enthuses At Trial Over Qatari Side Deal

Law360, London (November 27, 2019, 4:41 PM GMT) -- A former Barclays executive who was the bank’s gatekeeper to its relationship with Qatar, told a London jury on Wednesday that he could “wax lyrical” about the controversial advisory deal the British lender struck with the Middle East country that is at the heart of a criminal fraud trial. Roger Jenkins, former chairman of investment banking in the Middle East, said he would have "spotted the attraction to everybody" of an advisory relationship with Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund at the time that it injected £3.9 billion ($5 billion) of emergency funding into Barclays during the financial crisis. Jenkins was giving evidence at...

