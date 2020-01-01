5 Pressing International Trade Questions For 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- The Trump administration figures to remain busy on the trade policy front in the coming year as it seeks to pass and implement a North American trade accord and begin a new phase of engagement with China. At the same time, Congress will be looking to curtail the White House’s aggressive tariff strategy. As President Donald Trump continues to position trade as a central component of his domestic policy agenda, attorneys and policy observers will want to stay tuned. Here, Law360 runs down the big questions looming over U.S. trade policy in 2020. Will the Senate Finish Work on USMCA?...

