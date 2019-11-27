Buttigieg Campaign Returning Money From Kavanaugh Attys

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 4:34 PM EST) -- The Pete Buttigieg presidential campaign is returning donations from two attorneys who represented Brett Kavanaugh during his contentious U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 2018, with the campaign saying that it believes the women who accused Justice Kavanaugh of sexual assault. The campaign confirmed on Wednesday that it is returning a $7,200 donation from Alexandra Walsh and a $2,800 donation from Beth Wilkinson, both of the law firm Wilkinson Walsh & Eskovitz. The two donations apparently came to the campaign's attention after an inquiry from The Guardian. "With nearly 700,000 donors, a contribution we would otherwise refuse sometimes gets through," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS