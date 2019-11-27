Oracle Asks Fed Court To Rein In DOL 'Power Grab'

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 11:12 AM EST) -- Oracle sued the U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday, challenging the constitutionality of the administrative process used by the agency’s federal contractor bias watchdog to prosecute allegations of workplace discrimination. The tech giant’s nearly 50-page Washington, D.C., federal court complaint alleges that the DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has in place an unlawful system for conducting administrative trials when it suspects that government contractors have acted in a discriminatory way toward its workers. The company’s suit comes as it is still defending itself in a yearslong and often contentious administrative suit filed by OFCCP in which the agency...

