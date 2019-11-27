Bong Maker Files Another TM Suit — One Of Hundreds In 2019

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 6:03 PM EST) -- Litigious bong maker Sream Inc. has sued yet another smoke and vape shop for allegedly marketing counterfeit bongs in Illinois in the wake of several hundred similar suits the company’s outside counsel said he’s filed this year. Tuesday’s complaint accuses Decatur, Illinois, smoke shop Island Tobacco and Vape Inc. of selling counterfeit water bongs that included an infringing mark in 2016. Republic Technologies NA LLC is the registered owner of the “RooR” trademarks, and California-based Sream is the exclusive U.S. licensee authorized to use them. Sream said the high-quality RooR-branded products have garnered a “significant following and appreciation” from consumers internationally,...

