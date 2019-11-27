3 Things Lawyers Should Know About Litigating In Chicago

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:39 PM EST) -- The Northern District of Illinois can be a quirky place to practice for attorneys who don’t have a case there very often, with strict local procedural rules that can trip up an unsuspecting lawyer. Here, Law360 shares tips outsiders should know from attorneys who frequent Chicago federal court. Be Ready to Show Up in Court for Motions Many of Chicago's federal judges require attorneys to appear in court at what are called presentment hearings within two to four days of filing a motion, instead of handling new motions solely through written orders. This can come as a surprise to many out-of-state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS