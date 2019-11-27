Allergan Hid Breast Implants' Cancer Risk, Women Say

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 4:35 PM EST) -- Six women have hit Allergan Inc. with a proposed class action in Michigan federal court over its recalled textured silicone breast implants, alleging that the pharmaceutical company hid information that implants were linked to a rare cancer. The women alleged on Tuesday that Allergan "buried" reports of serious injuries by filing them as "alternative summary reports" instead of in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's public database, and that the problems only came to light when the agency discontinued using those reports in 2017. Since at least 2006, Allergan had evidence demonstrating that the Biocell breast implants posed a significant risk...

