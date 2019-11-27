Mass. Adopts Tax On Vape Products, Will Ban Them Until Dec.

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 5:52 PM EST) -- Massachusetts will impose an excise tax on electronic cigarettes and other vaping products under legislation signed Wednesday, and it will maintain a contested vaping ban until Dec. 11. Along with signing into law an excise tax on electronic cigarettes, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said his ban on vaping products will stand until Dec. 11 to give the Public Health Department time to draft new rules. (AP) Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law H.B. 4226, or An Act Modernizing Tobacco Control, which imposes an excise tax of 75% of the wholesale price on an “electronic nicotine delivery system.” The bill defines...

