EU Won’t Appeal Pro-Starbucks Ruling On State Aid

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:23 PM EST) -- The European Union won't appeal a finding by the bloc's General Court that a Dutch advance pricing agreement with Starbucks didn't constitute illegal state aid, the EU executive body said Wednesday. A spokeswoman for the European Commission said it had decided against seeking review of the Sept. 24 court ruling, which overturned the commission's October 2015 determination that the APA unlawfully benefited Starbucks Manufacturing, a roasting subsidiary of the Seattle-based coffee giant. The commission had ordered Dutch authorities to recover up to €30 million (now $33 million) in back taxes from the 2008 agreement. After “carefully assessing” the judgment, “the commission has...

