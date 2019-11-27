Former WH Counsel McGahn's Order To Testify Paused

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 2:47 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday delayed by one week her order requiring former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress as part of its presidential impeachment inquiry. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson granted a seven-day administrative delay so she can decide on the Trump administration's request for a longer-term stay of the order pending an appeal to the D.C. Circuit. The judge said that House Democrats had agreed to the weeklong delay. Judge Jackson rejected the administration's decades-old executive claim of "absolute immunity" for presidential advisers on Nov. 25, ruling that the claim "has no principled justification." She said...

