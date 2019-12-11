FMLA Case Shows Eligibility Issues For Staffing Agency Hires

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:57 PM EST) -- Many businesses turn to staffing agencies to supply workers on a temporary-to-permanent basis in hopes of determining a worker’s suitability and to reduce the costs of a poor hiring decision. With this type of arrangement, the worker is typically hired by the staffing agency, remains on the agency’s payroll during the temporary portion of the assignment, and, if the business later decides to hire the worker on a permanent basis, the worker is converted onto the business’s payroll. However, from the first day that a worker begins providing temporary services to a business through a staffing agency, the business is a...

