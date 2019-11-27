SEC Shuts Down Alleged $5M Stock Fraud Targeting Seniors

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 6:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims a Palm Beach-based company purporting to develop radiation protection products has been targeting seniors in a $4.9 million penny stock fraud scheme. A Florida federal judge ordered an asset freeze on Wednesday against NIT Enterprises Inc., the company accused in a previously sealed emergency action of promising heady returns on investments that were actually being pocketed by the company’s CEO or used for commissions to unregistered brokers. “In their solicitations and NIT promotional materials, defendants made baseless and false representations regarding NIT's future profitability and plan to become a publicly traded and reporting company,”...

