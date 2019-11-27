West Texas Judge Says He Can Move Faster Than PTAB

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 4:37 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright hasn't been bashful about wanting to draw more patent matters to the Western District of Texas. In roughly 15 months on the federal bench, Judge Albright has transformed a once slow drip of patent cases in the Waco division into a steady stream, adding more than 200 patent cases to his docket. Though he hasn't tried a patent case yet, the former Austin-based Bracewell LLP patent litigator has spoken openly at conferences about how his experience as an attorney shaped how he approaches patent cases, and told Law360 he can probably hammer out a patent...

