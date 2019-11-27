NLRB Swats Aside Unit Challenge In Precedent-Shifting Case

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 7:03 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday rejected metal company PCC Structurals' latest challenge to a regional official's decision to let some of its workers form a union, marking the latest chapter in a case that the board in 2017 used to make it harder for workers to organize into so-called "micro-units." In an unpublished decision, a unanimous, three-member panel agreed with the board's general counsel that PCC Structurals flouted the National Labor Relations Act when it refused to recognize or bargain with a local chapter of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which had sought to represent a bargaining...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS