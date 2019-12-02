The Top In-House Hires Of November

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 4:03 PM EST) -- Legal department hires and promotions during November included high-profile appointments at Shell, Mitsubishi Motors and AccuWeather. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Richard Hill Royal Dutch Shell PLC appointed Richard Hill as its permanent general counsel of downstream. Hill, who joined the Netherlands-based, British-Dutch oil and gas company in 2012, was interim general counsel for the refining and marketing ends of its oil and gas business from January through October, while also serving as general counsel of global litigation. He replaced Martin Bambridge, who left the position due to health reasons. Kimberly Phillips In...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS