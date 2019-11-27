Sheppard Mullin, Orrick Follow Milbank On Associate Bonuses

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 8:41 PM EST) -- Associates at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP were given extra thanks just ahead of the holiday weekend, with both firms announcing year-end bonus scales mirroring those of their BigLaw peers. The two firms joined a number of others in following the example set by Milbank LLP, which kicked off associate bonus season in early November with a scale that was itself a repeat of the previous year's payouts. The scale gives new associates $15,000, with bonuses increasing up to $100,000 for more senior employees. Orrick told Law360 on Wednesday that in addition to announcing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS