Trump Signs Hong Kong Support Bills, Defying China

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 8:10 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed two bipartisan bills supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters and threatening trade sanctions against Hong Kong, despite threats from China that it would retaliate should the legislation become law. The bills call for reviewing Hong Kong’s special trading status if Chinese officials encroach on the city’s political freedoms and semi-autonomous status and halting exports of crowd-control equipment like tear gas. They landed on the president’s desk last week after sailing through both the House of Representatives and the Senate with nearly unanimous support. But they’ve drawn the ire of the Chinese government, which has repeatedly threatened...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS