Barclays Froze Law Firm Account Over Suspicious Funds

Law360, London (November 28, 2019, 4:56 PM GMT) -- Barclays froze the client account of a law firm after bank officials became suspicious over the origins of a €100 million ($110 million) deposit that is at the heart of a fraud and money laundering trial, a jury at a London court was told on Thursday. Suspicions over a law firm's client account prompted Barclays to freeze the account, one of the bank's investigators said in a London court on Thursday. (AP) Giving evidence at the trial of a Liechtenstein banker accused of aiding a massive investment scam, Barclays’ anti-graft investigator Peter Foley told the jury that the bank froze funds...

