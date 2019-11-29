Ex-Barclays Exec Denies 'Play Acting' In Call Over Qatar Fees

Law360, London (November 29, 2019, 5:16 PM GMT) -- A former senior Barclays executive has denied “play-acting” in a call with a colleague and co-defendant that prosecutors allege was an artificial attempt to emphasize that Qatari investors had agreed to a 1.5% commission for investing in the bank. Roger Jenkins, a former chairman of investment banking for Barclays in the Middle East, told a jury at the Old Bailey court in London on Friday that there was nothing false in his conversation with Richard Boath, the lender’s European head of financial institutions, about the events surrounding Qatar’s investment. Serious Fraud Office prosecutors allege that the discussion between Jenkins — who...

