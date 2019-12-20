The Most Important Financial Services Cases Of 2019

Law360, London (December 20, 2019, 6:03 PM GMT) -- The English courts have reasserted their authority over international disputes implicating global banking giants over the past year with key rulings involving JPMorgan's duty to prevent fraud in Nigeria, the rights of Tesco shareholders using digital exchanges and the future of bitcoin as an asset. Here Law360 looks back at the biggest decisions of the past year for financial services in the U.K. Bitcoin Gets its Day in Court Though buying cryptocurrency has become only slightly more complicated than picking up groceries, English property law had failed to keep up, leaving buyers with potentially little legal recourse if hackers stole their...

