Fashion Chain Ted Baker Investigates Stock Inventory Blunder

Law360, London (December 2, 2019, 12:03 PM GMT) -- Fashion brand Ted Baker said on Monday it has called in lawyers and accountants to investigate an overstatement on its balance sheet of up to £25 million ($32 million). Fashion chain Ted Baker is bringing in experts to probe a shortfall on its balance sheet that could be as much as £25 million. (AP) Ted Baker PLC said it has appointed Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and independent accountants to assess the matter after discovering that it has overstated the value of its stock by between £20 million and £25 million. The company did not give a reason for the overstatement....

