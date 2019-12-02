US Seeks To Extradite Ex-Autonomy CEO In Fraud Case

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 9:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. has formally requested that the U.K. extradite former Autonomy Corp. CEO Michael Lynch on charges that he artificially inflated the software company’s worth ahead of its acquisition by Hewlett-Packard Co., a court filing on Sunday confirmed. The U.S. Department of State made the request to the British government on Nov. 21, about a year after Lynch was first indicted in the U.S., according to the filing made Sunday in San Francisco federal court where Lynch faces fraud and conspiracy charges. The confirmation came after U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer inquired about Lynch’s status and the timing of his...

