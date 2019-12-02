Climate Change Tops List Of Fears For Aviation Insurers

Law360, London (December 2, 2019, 12:02 PM GMT) -- Insurers and aviation industry experts are becoming increasingly concerned about climate change and the risks associated with floods and weather catastrophes, according to research by broker Willis Towers Watson. Some 86% of insurers and brokers and other industry professionals who were surveyed said that airports are either very exposed or "somewhat exposed" to the dangers of a warming climate, the British broker said. Almost half of those questioned at an industry conference said that flooding poses the biggest risk. The study, published on Thursday, comes after major floods engulfed parts of Yorkshire and the Midlands earlier this month, leaving 500 properties flooded...

