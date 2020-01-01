4 Climate Trends For UK Investors To Watch In 2020

Law360, London (January 1, 2020, 12:03 PM GMT) -- Investors and lenders in the U.K. are preparing for a flurry of new regulation and norms governing sustainable financial products in 2020 as the sector saw new momentum behind establishing environment credentials for investment products. Green finance — the idea of moving capital away from products that damage the environment and toward products that boost sustainable projects, promote renewable energy or reduce greenhouse gas emissions — will be one of the primary concerns for all players in the financial services industry in 2020, including asset managers, investors, institutional investors, banks and lenders. Financial services lawyers say the level of support for sustainable finance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS