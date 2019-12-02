Barclays Exec Tells Jury Of Pressure Over Qatar Fundraising

Law360, London (December 2, 2019, 5:38 PM GMT) -- Former Barclays Middle East investment banking chief Roger Jenkins on Monday recalled “not sleeping for a number of nights” as the British lender fought to secure an emergency investment from Qatar that would save the bank from a taxpayer bailout at the height of the 2008 financial crisis. Jenkins, the “gatekeeper” of the bank’s relationship with Qatar, told a jury at London’s Old Bailey that the Barclays’ team working on the capital raising was under “significant pressure” and feared the deal would collapse if Qatar pulled out at the last minute. “This was a very unusual situation. As a team we...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS