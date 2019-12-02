Riker Danzig Adds Ex-Christie Atty, Former Prosecutor In NJ

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:30 PM EST) -- Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP on Monday added Charles B. McKenna, a former federal prosecutor and onetime counsel to erstwhile New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, to its white collar group in the Garden State. McKenna became a partner in the five-office firm’s Morristown, New Jersey, location, Riker Danzig said in an announcement. Firm leaders hailed McKenna's experience and expertise; he has been CEO of the New Jersey Schools Development Authority, head of the state’s Homeland Security Office, and, most recently, general counsel to the investigations consultancy Renaissance Associates Ltd. Riker Danzig’s attorneys' “first-rate” work drew him to the firm, McKenna...

