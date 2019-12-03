Barnes & Thornburg Atty Joins Cannabis Co. As Legal Chief

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:11 PM EST) -- Cannabis extract manufacturer and consultancy Union Cannabis Group has named a former Barnes & Thornburg LLP associate as its chief legal officer, a move the California-based company expects will set it apart as the industry shakes its Wild West roots and settles as a traditional corporate sector. Eli Korer, a former attorney at Barnes & Thornburg's corporate practice in Chicago, will advise the maker of cannabis concentrates and its consulting clients on issues ranging from corporate governance to deal structuring and intellectual property matters, UCG announced Sunday. "This industry is coming into the sunlight, and the way it operated before was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS