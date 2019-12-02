Google-Looker $2.6B Deal Spurs UK Antitrust Probe

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 4:25 PM EST) -- Google's closely watched $2.6 billion deal to buy data analytics firm Looker has come under antitrust scrutiny in the U.K., where the country's competition watchdog launched an investigation Monday into antitrust concerns over the agreement. The Competition and Markets Authority said it will probe whether Alphabet Inc.-owned Google's gobbling up of Looker Data Sciences Inc. — which the agreement calls for integrating into Google Cloud — will hurt U.K. market competition. "CMA is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the...

