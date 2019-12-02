H&R Block Wants 'No-Poach' Row Arbitrated

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 7:43 PM EST) -- H&R Block has asked a Missouri federal judge to push several proposed antitrust class actions over "no-poach" agreements into arbitration, saying the plaintiffs agreed to take that route first in any legal disputes with the tax service giant, including Sherman Act claims. The company, along with subsidiary H&R Block Tax Services Inc., moved to compel arbitration in four cases, all of which involve allegations that the tax servicer hurt labor market competition through its restrictions on employees switching franchise locations. An appeal over that same issue in another case is pending in the Eighth Circuit. H&R Block told U.S. District Judge...

