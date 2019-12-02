Del. Hospital Escapes Suit Over Death Of Hip Surgery Patient

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 4:04 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Monday reversed a trial court ruling and brought to an end medical negligence claims against a hospital in connection with a woman’s death after hip surgery in 2015, ruling that a legal release for a doctor applied to the hospital as well. In a six-page decision, a three-justice panel ruled that the Superior Court erred when it denied Christiana Care Health Services Inc.’s partial summary judgment motion in a suit brought after a patient, Margaret Rackerby Flint, died of bleeding caused when a surgeon used bone screws that were allegedly too long and penetrated beyond the...

