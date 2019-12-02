Fort Worth Fire Dept.'s Culture Allowed Sex Attacks, Suit Says

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:27 PM EST) -- A lawsuit by a female firefighter claims the Fort Worth Fire Department’s fraternity culture and tolerance of machismo allowed superior officers and a co-worker to take sexual advantage of her. The firefighter, a 20-year department veteran, said in a Nov. 27 lawsuit that the department’s leadership allowed sexual harassment to go unpunished and emboldened male firefighters to treat her as a sex object. She said this stopped her from reporting three sexual assaults for fear of repercussions. The female firefighter said that between 2013 and 2018, she was the subject of innuendos, unannounced visits by her superior officers to her home...

