This Year's NLRB Rulings Were Great News For Employers

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 2:36 PM EST) -- It is hard for management attorneys to explain the National Labor Relations Board to clients. I simply cannot count the number of times I have said: "That’s just the way they do things," or "I know it doesn’t make sense, but …" During the Obama administration, as the agency seemed to expand into areas it had previously left undisturbed, things got harder to explain. For instance, try telling a small-business owner why it might not be lawful for her to ask her employees to always be polite in the workplace. It only made matters worse that I was a former employee...

