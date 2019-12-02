Philly Sheriff Slams Atty's Suit Over Courthouse Scuffle

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 6:24 PM EST) -- Philadelphia’s elected sheriff wants a state judge to throw out a lawsuit alleging that he helped gin up potential criminal charges against a prominent city attorney who was arrested after a scuffle at a courthouse security checkpoint two years ago. Sheriff Jewell Williams said that the district attorney’s decision not to press charges against Clifford Haines, a former head of the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia bar associations, meant Williams was insulated from claims of malicious prosecution and abuse of process. “Sheriff Williams was not involved in the decision to arrest plaintiff or in plaintiff’s actual arrest,” Williams said in preliminary objections filed on...

