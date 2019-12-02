PTAB Rejects Microsoft Challenge To 'Ambiguous' Claims

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 4:46 PM EST) -- Microsoft was dealt a blow in its patent fight with Uniloc after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board refused to take up its challenge of a Uniloc patent covering technology related to radio frequency transmissions because of the patent's “ambiguous” claim language. In a decision Wednesday, the PTAB declined to institute inter partes review of Uniloc’s patent, which covers a “method of alternate control of radio systems of different standards in the same frequency band.” Microsoft sought review of the patent in May after being accused of patent infringement in two lawsuits lodged by Uniloc, according to filings. In denying review,...

