PTAB To Review John Deere Farming Seed Equipment Patent

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 8:00 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday said it will review a John Deere patent covering a seed planting machine at the center of a patent fight between major agricultural equipment makers, finding parts of the patent likely to be invalid. In instituting inter partes review, the PTAB said Georgia-based AGCO Corp. established a "reasonable likelihood" that it could show at least one disputed claim of Deere's patent was invalid as obvious over prior art in the same agricultural field. Deere said the board should exercise discretion to deny review because of a parallel district court case in Delaware, saying...

