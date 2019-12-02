UK Online Grocer Ocado Sells $776M in Convertible Bonds

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:09 PM EST) -- United Kingdom-based online grocery retailer Ocado Group said Monday it had finalized a £600 million ($776 million) offering of convertible bonds, a £100 million increase from its initial offer following investor demand, to help fund its cooperation with grocery stores around the world. The nearly 20-year-old grocery service said it would use part of the money for general corporate purposes and to continue helping customers of grocery stores such as Kroger order food online and help its partner companies build robotic warehouses. The offering on Monday allows Ocado to diversify its funding sources, it said in a statement announcing the offering....

