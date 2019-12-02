Gilstrap Refuses To Send Apple, Amazon IP Cases To Calif.

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:20 PM EST) -- Facing separate patent lawsuits, Apple and Amazon have each lost their bids to have the cases moved from the Eastern District of Texas, with the district’s chief judge in both instances finding California would not be a more convenient place to litigate. Judge Rodney Gilstrap entered a pair of orders Wednesday denying requests from Apple and Amazon to have their respective lawsuits transferred from East Texas to the Northern District of California. The judge said neither company had shown California was “clearly more convenient.” The case against Amazon was brought in April by a company called Vocalife, which has alleged that...

