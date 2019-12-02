Swedish Appeals Court Upholds Naftogaz Award Win

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 8:11 PM EST) -- A Swedish court of appeal has rejected Russian natural gas giant Gazprom's challenge to an arbitral award issued against it in a dispute with Ukraine's Naftogaz related to natural gas supply contracts. The Svea Court of Appeal said Wednesday that the award — issued by a Stockholm Chamber of Commerce tribunal in May 2017 in a dispute arising from Gazprom's alleged failure to deliver a minimum volume of gas between 2009 and 2017 under a 10-year purchase agreement — should not be set aside as the Russian energy company had requested. There were no errors by the tribunal during the arbitration...

