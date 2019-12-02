German Watchdog OKs 2 Thomas Cook Travel Service Sales

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 9:04 PM EST) -- Germany's independent competition authority said it has cleared two deals selling off parts of the insolvent Thomas Cook Group, with a department store group buying most of its German travel agencies and a Turkish operator buying a tour business. Signa Holding GmbH, which is the parent company of the Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof department store group, will take control of 106 of Thomas Cook's 126 German travel agencies along with its German online travel booking business, Germany's federal cartel office, known as the Bundeskartellamt, said Thursday. In addition, Turkish tour operator Anex Tour GmbH will acquire Thomas Cook subsidiary Bucher Reisen &...

