Ill. Cannabis Licensing Scheme Unconstitutional, Suit Says

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 9:32 PM EST) -- A woman who applied for one of Illinois' last five available medical marijuana dispensary licenses has sued in federal court, claiming officials violated her due process rights in the way her application was reviewed and rejected. Brothella Quick and her company, BQ Enterprises Inc., claims in a Nov. 26 lawsuit that Illinois' Department of Financial and Professional Regulation denied an address-change request in her dispensary license application based on an inapplicable rule implemented three years after the department granted the same request for several other applicants that otherwise wouldn't have been able to obtain licenses. "BQ requests nothing more than the...

