CIT Says Chinese Pencil Exporter Can't Get Lower Duty Rate

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 3:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade denied a Chinese pencil exporter’s request for a separate anti-dumping duty rate, finding that Beijing’s control over the company makes it ineligible for a rate lower than 114.90%. CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann said in a Monday opinion that the U.S. Department of Commerce had correctly determined that Shandong Rongxin Import & Export Co. Ltd. was still controlled by China even after changes were made to its shareholder voting, citing the company’s majority ownership and the composition of its board of directors. Rongxin’s new “one shareholder, one vote” policy, spelled out in company documents called...

