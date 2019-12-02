Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 6:49 PM EST) -- United Kingdom antitrust enforcers in November cleared Salesforce's nearly $16 billion purchase of an analytics platform, Danaher tried to win the European Commission's blessing for its $21.4 billion proposed purchase of General Electric's biopharma business, and the Federal Trade Commission signed off on a drug divestiture to clear Bristol-Myers Squibb's $74 billion purchase of Celgene. Here's a look at the major merger review developments last month. Approvals The British government said Nov. 19 that it is likely to approve private equity firm Advent International Corp.'s £4 billion ($5.17 billion) takeover of U.K. defense company Cobham PLC after the companies offered concessions to...

