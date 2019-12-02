Jailed Ex-Atty To Pay $116K For Using 'Front Man' In Fraud

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 8:55 PM EST) -- An incarcerated former attorney will have to pay at least $116,455 after authorities say she wrote dozens of legal opinions endorsing unrestricted trade of microcap stocks, but used another lawyer’s name, a Colorado federal judge said Monday. In his Dec. 2 order and default judgment against ex-lawyer Diane D. Dalmy, who is currently serving a five-year sentence in an Arizona federal prison for wire fraud and evading restitution payments in an unrelated matter, will have to disgorge $26,700 and will pay prejudgment interest, which in July totaled $3,037.62, U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore said. Dalmy also owes a civil penalty...

